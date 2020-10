TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If above-normal temperatures are making you forget what season it actually is, this will remind you.

In a Facebook post Mississippi Mudds announced it will be closing for the season on Wednesday, October 14.

That means that the Tonawanda staple will not be hosting its customer appreciation day due to the large crowds it typically attracts.

The post closed with 'stay safe, stay well and we look forward to serving you again in 2021.'