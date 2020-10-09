ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Zweigle's finished the first phase of expansion at its Plymouth Avenue plant.

Zweigle's says the 15,000 square foot expansion will help the company with raw material processing and allow for continued growth.

The company broke ground on the expansion late last year.

Zweigle's tells Spectrum News that the expansion will allow the company to grow in Rochester.

"The project is at the heart of it," said Zweigle's owner and CEO Julie Camardo. "It shows our pride and appreciation for being able to be here in the city of Rochester. It is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to continue to grow in Rochester, as well as continue to employ some great people within in the city of Rochester."

The expansion added 11 new jobs to the company.