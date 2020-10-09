ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Arlene's Costumes has been in the business for 64 years. Even though the pandemic is changing Halloween this year, they are still busy making sure people have their costumes.

What You Need To Know Arlene's Costumes has been busy with online and in-store costume sales and rentals



Only two costumes can be tried on per customer and they get washed or steamed after



Columbus Day weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend for people to buy Halloween costumes

Terry Sinopoli, the marketing manager for Arlene’s Costumes, said despite COVID-19, she has 100s of orders to fulfill. Arlene’s has been selling and renting out costumes online and in-store.

"People are still very excited to have Halloween,” said Sinopoli. “I think they were a little nervous at first, but now it's starting to change."

She said they had to adapt to the virus, like every business.

"We have had to really be creative in how we are able to clean our costumes, on how we are able to offer new things to customers,” said Sinopoli.

Good morning Rochester! I’m at Arlene’s Costumes and we’re going to tell you how their business is still bustling even in the pandemic this Halloween season🧛🏼‍♀️@SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/DjSe5LKp5U — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) October 9, 2020

They have a washer and dryer and a steamer to carefully clean costumes. The store was closed for five months at the beginning of the pandemic, but co-owner of the store, Arlene Stephens, said Halloween is helping them make up for that lost time.

"They want something, more excitement,” said Stephens. “Even if it's to buy a costume. Have small parties, family things."

Mollie Klinkbeil, Sinopoli's daughter who helps around the store and does face paintings on customers, said even though their online sales have been busy they still like to see their customers in person. The store allows people to try on two costumes.

"You should still come in because it's easier to dictate what sizes you are or what you actually want because there's a lot more in-store than there is online which is not the case for most places but is here,” said Klinkbeil.

Sinopoli said one thing that is distinct for costume buyers this year is they are going back to the basics of costumes. She also has ideas for how people can celebrate in their smaller festivities.

"There weren't a lot of big movies this year because most of them were postponed. So a lot of them were going for the classics. The pirates, the witches,” said Sinopoli. “In addition, there are many, many party ideas. You can do piñatas, you can do candy hunts like you would do for Easter."

They have expanded their store hours for the season, especially for Columbus day weekend, which they said is their busiest weekend of the year. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.