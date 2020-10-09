It looks like a couple of local movie theaters might be going dark for good.

Pictures show that signage has been removed from the Regal Cinemas in Great Northern Mall in Clay.

That location has also been removed from Regal's website, along with the location at Shoppingtown Mall in DeWitt.

Regal's theaters in Destiny USA are still listed.

Regal's owner, Cineworld, recently announced that they are temporarily closing all their locations in the U.S. and United Kingdom due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtually every major theatrical release scheduled this year has either been pushed to next year, or announced for streaming services.

But the closure at Great Northern appears to be more permanent.

Regal did not immediately return a request for comment.