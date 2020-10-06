Sharran Coppola has been enjoying the bread at Perreca’s for as long as she can remember.

“My dad was the one that started us out on it, my brothers and sisters, he came every day,” Coppola said while visiting the bakery Tuesday afternoon.

The Schenectady bakery has been around for more than a century. For the last 11 years, More Perreca’s has operated right next door as a full-service restaurant.

“It’s very, very nice to have a business like this because you can always run into somebody you know and it’s a topic of conversation later,” Coppola said.

“God bless our customers,” said Maria Papa, whose family has owned Perreca’s since its inception. “Our customers for 106 years have been walking into Perreca’s bakery for one item, a loaf of bread.”

An anchor of the city’s Little Italy neighborhood, owner Maria Papa is instituting a big change to her business.

“It’s a new business model, it’s a business model that was designed for COVID,” Papa said.

As of Tuesday, More Perreca’s dining room is now closed and Papa has shifted entirely to a take-out and delivery business.

“Not much has changed, you can order anything off the menu,” Papa said. “You can even order craft cocktails and beer.”

Orders can be placed online, over the phone, or even at the front entrance. Papa said shifting to a takeout model was difficult but necessary to protect customers and staff from potentially being exposed to coronavirus.

“Not necessarily in the Capital Region, but in New York state as a whole, the numbers are starting to creep up, which I find alarming. It’s not a good sign,” Papa said. “I will stay with my decision for as long as those numbers are creeping up in New York state.”

Right off the bat, some longtime customers were disappointed by not being able to dine in, even though state regulations still allow it.

“Obviously, these people did not want that experience, but you know what? I’m prepared for that,” Papa said after two would-be diners walked away from the front door.

Others like Coppola said they’ll miss dining at Perreca’s for the time being, but agree the new takeout model is in everyone’s best interest.

“Obviously, it’s going to be different. This is the new norm, but it’s just an opportunity to keep on enjoying Perreca’s,” Coppola said.