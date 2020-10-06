ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact the hotel industry.

In Downtown Rochester, the Holiday Inn will stay closed through the end of the year.

Hotel management cited continued cancellations and re-bookings through 2021, as well as a decrease in travel that forced their decision.

The Holiday Inn has postponed re-opening multiple times, and is now planning to get back to business in the new year.

But hotel management says they're ready to reopen when the time comes.

Almost all staff members at the 217-room hotel were laid off during New York's initial pause.