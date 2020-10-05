BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Movies theaters in New York are still not open because of COVID-19.

Those theaters, big and small, are at risk of going dark for good.

The historic Strand Theater on Main Street in Brockport has been entertaining moviegoers for more than a century. It’s the second oldest theater in the country. It is family-owned and it is struggling.

It’s really a sad walk in and through the Strand Theater in Brockport for brothers and Strand owners Jason and Jeff Yantz. Most hours the theater is dark and has been since March 15. All indoor movie theaters in the state are still shut down for coronavirus concerns.

“I think we are on to six months and two weeks. It has been horrible. All we do is just wait. Originally we were part of Phase 4 and then they announced openings and they took movie theaters off for some reason in New York state. We just keep waiting and we just keep deferring loans and that’s all we can do at this point,” said Jason.

The family-owned Strand Theater in #Brockport has been closed since March 15. It is in jeopardy of closing for good. It’s the second oldest theater in the country. All movie theaters across NYS remain closed due to Covid restrictions. @SPECNewsROC #saveyourcinema pic.twitter.com/pVpi5pG7Qe — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 5, 2020

It’s a tough time for the Yantz family. They own four small movie theaters in Brockport, Geneseo, Canandaigua, and Auburn.

“Am I sad, yes, absolutely! People want to go to the movies and we just want to give them a place to go to escape the problems of the world that are going on right now and it is a safe place and we just wanna open back up again,” said Jeff.

The Strand had a major renovation last year with new carpet, lighting, an updated marquee, and new comfy seats. All of it — empty.

“So we are at a point where we are pretty desperate. We knew we could withstand a few months but we did not know we could withstand six months so I would say within the next few months it’s going to be tough,” Jason said.

The hashtag #SaveYourCinema is a nationwide theater owner effort that encourages people to contact their representative in Congress to push for theaters to reopen.

The Yantz family had to let go of 60 employees so they started a Strand Theater GoFundMe to try to get through this until they can reopen.