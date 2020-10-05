ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The businesses around Bills Stadium aren't just hurting on home game days.

Danny's South in Orchard Park, just down the road from the stadium, usually sees a big crowd even for away games.

Owner Mark Ebeling says right now it's hit or miss when it comes to game day business.

Despite that, he says the spirit of the "Bills Mafia" is alive and well, judging by the excitement he sees in his restaurant.

"People are going crazy because we're winning. I wish it were a real season where you could really have fans. It would be crazy. I mean if we had fans, the parking lots would be packed. The hype is real big," said Ebeling.

Governor Cuomo has said he'll tour Bills Stadium to see if a limited number of fans can attend future games.