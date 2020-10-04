EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora restaurant is closing until Governor Cuomo lifts all coronavirus restrictions.

Staff at the Kodiak Jacks Bar, Grill and Grove on Two Rod Road broke the news over Facebook Saturday.

They say it's been a constant struggle to remain open with so many state restrictions in place.

And after having to close their grove area due to the weather, the restaurant says it can't survive operating at 50 percent capacity.

While the owners hope to reopen sometime in the future, there's no word when that could be.

They did say Kodiak Jacks will continue to provide drop-off catering and hold private parties.