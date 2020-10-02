A representative of the company issued this statement on Friday:

"We have decided not to renew the lease of our Clarence, NY store. Over the years many customers in the area have shown us that they prefer to shop at our Walden Galleria and Amherst stores, both of which are within about 8 miles from our Clarence store. As a result, our last day of business will be Saturday, October 31, 2020."

— Claire Larson, Best Buy Public Relations