Two local malls are returning to normal hours starting today.

Destiny USA is one. They plan to be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, they're open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford is also getting back to regular business hours. The general manager said they've received lots of feedback from tenants and guests who are itching for things to get back to normal.

Some venues may still be operating on their own hours, but for the most part, Sangertown will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.