Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan unveiled his 2021 executive budget on Thursday. In the budget is a new plan to hire a social worker who will respond to mental health calls to 911.

"Here in Ulster County, we are making the investment and we're doing the work to ensure we're responding to mental health crises with care not with incarceration," Ryan said during his presentation at SUNY Ulster.

It was just one part of a $333 million spending plan for 2021, but one that could have a significant impact on the relationship between the community and police in Ulster County. In coordination with the Ulster County Sheriff's office, Ryan plans to hire a full-time social worker to be stationed at the 911 emergency center.

"When a resident calls with an emergency and is experiencing a mental health crisis, we will ensure they are met with a true trauma-informed response," said Ryan.

It's part of a $900,000 expansion of the Mobile Mental Health program already in place. Sheriff Juan Figueroa says it’s a plan he supports.

"I think most of us in law enforcement agree that mental health issues are something that needs to be looked at a little differently,” Figueroa said. “We get a lot of folks that end up at the county jail that have underlying mental health issues that should not be at the county jail; they should be in a hospital.”

Ryan says in the six months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county has seen a 90 percent increase in opioid overdoses and a doubling in the number of suicide fatalities.

"There's no doubt we're having a mental health crisis here in the county and state and nationally," said Ryan. "It's exacerbated by COVID-19, but was already here, so we have to meet those kinds of needs."

The plan was made possible thanks to more than $1 million in savings at the county jail after a county government initiative incentivized early retirements for jail staff, cutting the number of people on the payroll.

Ryan says it's one step that will help combat mass incarceration and mental illness at the same time.

"Public safety is still my number-one job, but moving into a direction where we’re looking at public health and mental health, I think it's a good thing," Figueroa said. "I don't think it's a bad thing. I think we have to sit down and figure out how it's going to work and get the right people in place."