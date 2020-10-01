P.F. Chang's is responding after saying it will lay off at least dozens of employees at its location in Eastview Mall.

The company said it's laying off 81 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a warn notice filed earlier this week.

It released a statement, saying in part, “P.F. Chang’s is actually increasing its operation across the country as its takeout and delivery business continue to thrive and local and state restriction are relaxed for dine-in operations. These warn notices were provided to all company restaurant employees in order to comply with warn requirements to notify employees if their hours were reduced by more than 50 percent for six months or more.”