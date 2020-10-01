A Mohawk Valley golf course has landed on the latest list of businesses to have their liquor license suspended.

Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club in New York Mills reportedly hosted a wedding last month.

The New York State Liquor Authority said there were more than 100 people present, twice the amount allowed by the state.

Patrons were not required to wear masks, chairs were spaced two feet apart, and the country club never disinfected areas where a person later tested positive.

In addition to losing their liquor license, Twin Ponds could also face fines up to $10,000.