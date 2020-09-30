FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Despite the lack of rain we have seen over the summer and early fall, one vineyard in the Finger Lakes region says the weather trend is great for making the perfect grape.

“So it’s been pretty dry this summer, and then really dry, really dry at the start of fall here in September,” said Matthew Cassavaugh, wine maker at Casa Larga Vineyard.

Despite worries some gardeners or farmers might have, Casa Larga is excited about the drier weather we’ve seen over the last few months.

“Grape vines need a little bit of rain to stay alive, but grapes themselves don’t really like rain, so when the weather is dry, we’re able to get the grapes really, really nice and healthy," said Cassavaugh.

The wine maker says the rain we received Tuesday is just enough to keep vines going and ripening until harvest later this fall.

“I think the really, really important part of the growing season is happening right now, September and October, once the grapes start to get soft and start really developing flavors, it really helps to have this nice, warm, dry weather,” said Cassavaugh.

He added rain alone is not the only factor, and a lot of it depends on the soil type and age of the vine.

“So some soil is able to hang on to a lot of water, so it can go a really long time without getting rain and still have enough water for the grape vines, other soil that’s something like really sandy for example will dry out really, really quickly, so it needs rain more often," said Cassavaugh.

The wine maker says the Finger Lakes region consists of glacial soil made up of random soil, so vineyard can have different soil types within a few rows.

“So one part of one vineyard can have a lot of drought stress, and then you can move a few rows over and it can be totally healthy," said Cassavaugh.

The current weather pattern will have a huge impact on the wine.

“All of the heat we got last week and all of the dry weather we had, has just made it really easy to grow pretty near ideal crop," he said.

The wine maker at Casa Larga Vineyard says the warmer and drier weather will also give them more flexibility and choice when it comes to harvesting for different flavors in the grapes.