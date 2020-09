GREECE, N.Y. — A popular restaurant, known for its sauce, has opened a new location.

Country Sweet Chicken & Ribs opened in Greece on Wednesday.

The new restaurant is located on West Ridge Road near the I-390 interchange.

Right now the new store is only open for takeout.

Takeout hours are as follows:

Monday - Thurs: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Country Sweet's other location is on Mt. Hope Avenue.