BATAVIA, N.Y. — A historic 19th-century building on Batavia's Main Street will take on a new look.

The city broke ground today on a $1.1 million development that will help revitalize downtown.

The project is part of New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative putting $10 million of investment into Batavia.

"It allows projects like this to get off the ground that would otherwise have difficulties. It's been a lot of years in the making and we're excited that it's getting off the ground and we're gonna repurpose this whole building," said Batavia City Council president Eugene Jankowski, Jr.

The project adds a new storefront, apartments, and even a dentist office.

Seven more projects are in the works.