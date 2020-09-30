Another business in Albany is being held accountable for violating COVID-19 regulations.

The State Liquor Authority recently suspended the liquor license for Johnnie's on Broadway.

SLA investigators said they witnessed many customers at the bar and grill mingling outside without face masks.

They say inside, there were around 70 people without face coverings not social distancing.

On top of that, investigators said drinks were being served without food.

They said the owner of Johnnie's on Broadway was given a warning back in July following multiple complaints.

This bar now joins the list of 217 establishments to lose their liquor license during the pandemic.