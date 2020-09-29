GENEVA, N.Y. — A bar in Ontario County is one of 16 recent establishments whose liquor license was suspended for alleged violations of coronavirus-related regulations.

Rylie J's on Seneca in Geneva had its license revoked last Wednesday.

Officials say State Liquor Authority investigators entered the location two weeks ago and observed several groups of college-aged patrons standing and ordering drinks at the bar without food or proper face coverings.

Spectrum News is told by the time investigators left the bar, roughly 45 people were packed inside, most of which did not wear proper face coverings or were socially distanced.