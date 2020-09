VICTOR, N.Y. — P.F. Chang's China Bistro at Eastview Mall is extending temporarily layoffs of dozens of employees due to economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, PF Chang's filed a warn notice on September 4.

The temporary reduction in operations at the restaurant started back in March.

In total, 81 workers are affected. They are not represented by a union.