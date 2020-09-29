Local businesses in Oneonta continue to feel the impact after a coronavirus outbreak on SUNY Oneonta’s campus forced the university to move to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

What You Need To Know A local business is detailing the impact of SUNY Oneonta's closure on business



The owner of Hometown Deli & Grocery says when students are back, they account for about 33 percent of business



He's hoping students can safely return in the spring with numerous precautions in place

"We've seen less and less college kids here. I think it's affected pretty much everyone in Oneonta, not just myself,” says Don Scanlon, the owner of Hometown Deli & Grocery.

Scanlon’s business is located just off of SUNY Oneonta’s campus. Being that close, many students usually come in throughout the school year for subs, drinks, and groceries.

"When they're back, I want to say a third of my customers are college students,” Scanlon said, "I can pretty much tell you what these kids are going to spend in here."

But that’s not the case this year, as the business owner questions what changes may have to be made with the loss of income and the continued challenges of running a business during the pandemic.

"What do you cut? Do you have to cut payroll? Do you have to downsize on stuff?" Scalon asks.

In the meantime, Scanlon hopes Oneonta students can safely return to campus next semester. He says it would help bring a sense of normalcy to them and the businesses in the surrounding community.

"This city needs that. This city needs that income coming into it, 'cause I don't know how much longer it can survive,” he says.

Nearly 700 students have tested positive for the virus during the SUNY Oneonta COVID-19 outbreak.