SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Theodore Mack Sr., a Civil Rights leader in the 1970s, started one of the first Black-owned breweries in the nation.

Even though it was only open for two years, his son is now working to continue his father’s legacy by relaunching People’s Beer.

Ted Mack II is hoping his father’s 50-year-old lager recipe can make a comeback in California.

“What was tried then can be completed now,” said Mack.

He said People’s Beer is a lager that represents equality. Mack's father created the brew to bring people together, and now Mack is working to share his dad’s story.

“My father said, 'Hey, it’s not a black beer or a white beer, this is a people’s beer,' because he wanted to have impact with the people, the community, and around the world,” said Mack.

The brewery was first launched in Wisconsin in 1970, where Mack Sr. decided to take a stand against racism by being the first Black brewer in his community — something his son says is still relevant today.

According to the Brewers Association, the beer industry only has about one percent of Black brewers, even though Black people make up 13 percent of the U.S. population.

“What we got going on now is what was going on when he was fighting for the rights of everybody,” Mack said.

Mack said his father created the brewery to uplift Black lives and create a path for greater opportunity in his community.

“That’s why he started the brewery," said Mack. "The brewery wasn’t about having a company brewery. It was about having something to empower our people and to show them that we can do this."

Mack explained that systemic racism and bankruptcy led to the brewery’s closure in 1972. Now, 48 years later, he plans to share his father’s legacy throughout the nation.

This time around, Mack said his goal for People’s Beer is to bring people of all colors together around a cold glass of amber lager.

“He says it’s better that we work together than work apart,” Mack added.

California is the first state to relaunch the lager. Mack hopes People’s Beer can show others that his father’s dream for equality can still become a reality in the U.S.