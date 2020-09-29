GREECE, N.Y. — As the pandemic wages on, so does small business.

Dave Ferris started selling cars in 1976. Fast forward to 2020 and at 62 years young, he opened ROC Auto Service and Tires on Long Pond Road at Ridge Road in Greece.

"I feel blessed right now because things are starting to pick up," said Ferris. "I look at my schedule every day and I don’t see you very much on the schedule for tomorrow or the next day but for some reason that phone and that door keeps on ringing an opening and it gets better and better."

Ferris, an Army veteran, found a way to work through the pandemic proving that car repair work is an essential business.

"In the beginning, it was a little scary because we got everything going and then COVID hit, but through the grace of God and support from my wife and family and landlord we got through it and things are starting to pick back up."

Ferris has had quite a ride. He survived a heart attack in July right at his shop.

"On July 23 I had a massive heart attack. 99% of the right side of my heart shut down so they put four stents in and a week later I am back here playing," laughed Ferris.

Ferris calls the heart attack a blessing in disguise. He says the vehicles are his patients now and he does whatever he can to get them back out on the road. He says he couldn’t do what he does without his wife, Chan.

"My wife as a child when she was living in Cambodia she fought through the mountains with her older sister. That in itself makes me feel like anybody can do anything so if she can get through that, and put up with me then I can make this work," said Ferris.

ROC Auto Service and Tires is located at 1242 Long Pond Rd. in Greece and is open Monday-Friday.