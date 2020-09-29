ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When looters damaged dozens of Rochester businesses in May, following protests over the death of George Floyd, many business owners took matters into their own hands. Now, some are being told the plywood they used to cover windows and doors must come down.

On North Clinton Avenue, Zury Brown is onto something. El Pilon Criollo, her Hispanic takeout restaurant, draws folks from all around.

“People kept saying how good the food was,” said Brown. “So then I decided to go into business.”

Outside the restaurant, some wonder if they’re even open. Plywood covers the windows and doors. A spray-painted message tells customers El Pilon’s hours of operation.

“I think people are a little scared to come in,” said Brown. “I think people think that we’re closed.”

The boards which cover the outside of the business were put there out of necessity. Looters caused havoc for many city business owners in late May, following downtown protests which began peacefully, but then went awry.

“With all the problems that are going on with the protests and all that, we figured we had to do something to not have any problems,” she said.

With seven employees who depend on a paycheck, Brown decided to protect her business. Other businesses around Rochester remain open with their windows boarded up. But last week, Brown says a city zoning inspector told her the boards on her windows were illegal.

“And that I needed to take them down,” said Brown. “And if I didn't, if I would not comply, they will start fining me.”

Brown said she asked the city if she could install bars or other protective barriers, but was told no.

She’s frustrated.

“Places were destroyed, businesses were destroyed,” she said. “So are we supposed to wait until that happens to do something about it?”

Jessica Alaimo, City of Rochester spokesperson, issued a response: "The City of Rochester maintains building codes to protect the health and safety of occupants and visitors, which includes a prohibition of covering windows and doors with boards for an extended period of time. We recognize that the recent civil unrest has prompted many business owners to use boards to cover their windows and we are working with them on a case-by-case basis to determine the most appropriate time to remove them. The use of boards by some businesses located on primary commercial corridors has generated some complaints from neighboring businesses and residents, and in some cases, where there was no evidence of ongoing vandalism, we have asked businesses to remove the boards."

Brown says she’s not upset with city government.

“I’m hopeful, because the city has always been there for me,” she said.

Brown said city government helped her get the restaurant up and running in the first place. She’s worried — but hopeful — she can find a solution.

“I have reached out to see what how we can solve this,” said Brown. “So far, the answer is no.”