Forest Avenue is one of the most robust retail strips on Staten Island. Its streets are lined with mom-and-pop shops and restaurants, some of which have been around for decades.

But the last few months have been hard on this corridor. There are at least five vacant storefronts, causing some to question the viability of the area amid the pandemic.

"My favorite hardware store closed down here. It was very convenient for me because I could walk there. Then my drugstore closed down. Also, a couple of close-by restaurants are no longer with us," one resident told NY1. "This pandemic has really set small businesses back quite a bit."

Not all of the vacancies were caused by the coronavirus. The Duane Reade pharmacy closed back in February, and so did the hardware store across the street.



But others, like the Project Brunch restaurant, closed almost immediately after the coronavirus shut it down, its owners citing the difficulty of staying afloat with only takeout and delivery for revenue.



A nail salon and insurance company were recently made vacant because they were unable to pay the rent the property demanded. And a dry cleaners is set to close in two weeks, despite being open here for nearly 20 years.

Jing Jing owns the business.



"I need to find another job," she said.

Jing said she lost most of her customers because working from home no longer required alterations or dry cleaning.



Linda Baran is the president of the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce. She said remote work has also placed a burden on marketing the vacant spaces because large offices may not be needed anymore.

"As people's leases come up, we'll see a lot of those types of decisions where they determine, 'do I need the big footprint that I have in the past or can we reduce the size of our business?'" Baran said.

The Chamber of Commerce said the fall and winter will be telling for these small businesses as they go through their end-of-year numbers and see how they fared in this pandemic year.

There are about 600 businesses island-wide in the Chamber of Commerce. While Baran said she hasn't seen massive closures yet, she does think all small businesses are facing huge risks because of COVID-19, and that could mean a lot more store closures to come.

