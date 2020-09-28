ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amusements Plus is open for business in Rochester and they're all about the fun!

The family-owned gaming business can help you create your ideal home game room.

From darts to foosball to custom-made pool tables, Amusements Plus has all kinds of home recreation products.

Gaming has been in Jeff Tarantelli’s family for four decades.

"My favorite game is probably 40 something years old. It's called Targ and nobody really knows what it is, but it was one of the first ones I played," said Jeff.

The Tarantelli family’s gaming company continues to fill our world with FUN. Amusements Plus in Rochester sells every home recreation product—dart boards, air hockey, shuffleboard, pool tables, cornhole, pinball..along with service and parts. @SPECNewsROC #familyfun #roc pic.twitter.com/Eel75zL8Zh — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 28, 2020

Jeff's grandfather distributed jukeboxes to bars and restaurants and his dad sold gaming equipment. That gaming family niche continues with Jeff and his brother Matt who help other families create the ultimate game room at home.

“It is almost 40 years and we are making it through this crazy time and it is nice to see that most of our customers are hanging on. We are a small business so everybody pitches in to do whatever is necessary,” Jeff said.

Amusements Plus has furniture-style pool tables with felts in every shade and pool sticks in every color of the rainbow. There’s foosball, air hockey, and wall-mounted or electronic free-standing dartboards. Amusements Plus also sells some 2,000 different dart flights.

Of course, the Tarantelli's house was the go-to hang out growing up. Jeff’s daughter Kristi‘s favorite game is Megatouch.

“When we were little we had friends come over all the time it was always let’s go in the basement and play games and play pool or ping-pong, we didn’t know we were doing but it was fun to just get together and we always have a Super Bowl parties and it was definitely the place to hang out,“ said Kristi.

The Tarantelli's can find and refurbish just about every and any game you want. Ed is the master repairman and it seems like Amusements Plus has every game part and accessory ever made.

Small, local, and family-owned is the way to go, and make sure you say hi to Tito the dog!

Amusements Plus is open Monday through Saturday on Norris Drive in Rochester, just off of South Winton Road, next to I-490.