J.C. Penney closed its Kings Plaza location Sunday, after announcing nearly 200 of its department stores were going out of business.

The J.C. Penney located in the Manhattan Mall has also closed recently.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the retailer said it was planning to close another 50 locations by 2022, totaling about a third of its stores.

The company has been around for 118 years, but has struggled to turn a profit recently.

It's unclear how many people will lose their jobs. Locations that remain open in the city include Brooklyn Gateway, Staten Island Mall, and Bay Plaza Mall.