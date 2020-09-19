More details have been released by the state on why Masons On Alexander had its liquor license taken.

Spectrum News is told a New York State Liquor Authority investigator made an undisclosed visit to the bar on September 4, finding it packed with people with numerous social distancing violations.

The investigator says they were able to purchase a drink without food at the upstairs bar.

The liquor authority says there were five bartenders in total between the upstairs and downstairs bars, and all five were wearing their masks below their nose and mouth.

The investigator also noted that dozens of patrons were walking around without masks on and standing up drinking throughout the establishment.