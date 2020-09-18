BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tattoos are a large and growing industry.

But one Buffalo artist finds an aspect of the industry that remains small.

She says there is a lack of representation of Black women tattoo artists



She also started Anything Arts, an organization dedicated to making art more accessible.



Ink Euphoria will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That’s one of the reasons she’s opening up her own studio, Ink Euphoria, on Saturday in the Allentown Arts District.

In fact, she says it will be one of the first Black woman-owned tattoo shops in the area.

"I love art and I love to make a difference in people's lives,” she said. “And when I noticed we had a lack of Black female tattoo artists in the area. That motivated me even more."

She’s been working for weeks to get the shop up and running. Alongside her fiancé Omeri Monroe, they painted the murals on the building and she’s made sure every little detail is taken care of.

This will be the second business she starts. She also started Anything Arts, an organization dedicated to making art more accessible. Between being a mom, operating a business, and opening a second one during a pandemic, it’s busy. But she’s up for the challenge as she creates a space for opportunity.

"Something like this can go for generations and generations. Something like this can be expanded," she said.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, she will have food, drinks, and giveaways. She is not tattooing on Saturday, but it is a chance to make an appointment.

She is also looking for an apprentice and anybody interested in this should also swing by Saturday. She will begin tattooing on Tuesday, though appointments are filling up fast.

She’ll be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. She says she is flexible with hours if needed.

She would also like to thank Annette and Marilyn Gutierrez for their help.