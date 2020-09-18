EAST AURORA, N.Y. — This week's Feel Good Friday might give you some weekend plans. You can now shop at a globally recognized store right here in Western New York.

Vidler's 5 & 10 in East Aurora is receiving Trip Advisor's 2020 Traveler's Choice Award.

That means out of 8.7 million businesses on the site, Vidler's is in the top 10 percent, thanks to consistently high ratings and reviews.

Other notable places on the list include the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, and Buckingham Palace.

The store was also recognized as the Buffalo Small Business administration's family-owned small business of the year, an honor the store will be presented with on September 23.

This all comes as the store celebrates its 90th anniversary.