LIMA, N.Y. — From food truck, to restaurant.

Lima celebrated a new barbecue joint.

Local and state leaders helped mark the grand opening of Jonny B's Custom BBQ in the heart of Lima's downtown.

It is run by John Belec, a U.S. service veteran.

A $21,000 block grant from Livingston County helped make it happen.

Make sure you try Jason's brisket chili.