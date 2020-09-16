STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is ending an additional federal benefits program to help those in need, less than a month since word came the checks would be going out.

Those eligible should get that fourth $300 payment this week.

Florida is finalizing FEMA-supported Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program payments.

DEO stated it is sending out the fourth and final payment. Those eligible should get that fourth $300 payment this week.

The state noted that the original application was for three weeks for unemployment ending on or after August 1, based on FEMA guidance for the amount of funding available.

To qualify for this federal program, you must have a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 in an approved Reemployment Assistance Program and prove that you are unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic.

Funding from FEMA in this program has also ended in states like Texas, Massachusetts and Arizona.

State data shows 99.7 percent of all benefits in multiple programs requested prior to August 28, have been paid.

As of September 14, DEO stated it has paid almost 2 million Floridians close to $16.3 billion in benefits.

Now, Floridians are relying on the maximum of $275 a week in unemployment benefits.

If you are still waiting and believe you are entitled, you can call 1-833-FL-APPLY.