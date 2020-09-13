SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Wolff's Biergarten in Schenectady is losing its liquor license.

The business had it revoked after the State Liquor Authority paid a surprise visit.

Owner Matt Baumgartner said on Thursday night an under-cover SLA rep cited them for not asking all guests to order food with their drinks.

He says that the representative also saw an employee not wearing a mask on break, among other issues.

The owner says he wasn't there and can't dispute the claims, but he's questioning the fairness of such a quick process.

Baumgartner also says he takes the health of his customers and coworkers seriously, and he previously shut down all four Biergarten locations pre-emptively over those concerns.

An SLA meeting Friday night confirms some of what Baumgartner writes about, including the lack of social distancing in seating areas.

The board also says he received a warning about violations at the Albany location.