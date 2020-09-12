This Sunday begins the tradition of Buffalo Bills watch parties at Bathtub Billy's in Greece. But like everything else, they'll look different this year.

The restaurant is moving to reservations only for Sunday's during football season because of capacity restrictions.

With only 50 percent of normal capacity allowed, the owner says he expects around 190 people instead of the normal 400.

"It's not out of the ordinary for us to turn away 100 people on a Sunday, so now we're going to be turning away 200 or 300 people, so it's just the new normal I guess," said owner Matt Reis.

Reis says with the Bills expected have a good team, he expects the energy to be high in the restaurant each week.