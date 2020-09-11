Moms, friends, and now, business partners, Ashley Sachs and Casey Michaels make cutout cookies so decorative and so detailed they look too good to eat. Grab a glass of milk, because ROCin' Cookie MOMsters sweet confections are just as delicious.

Sachs has been baking her late father’s cutout cookie recipe for years.

What You Need To Know ROCin' Cookie MOMsters is a custom cookie cutout at-home bakery



The cookies are labor intensive and take days to make and decorate



Cookies are custom made for any occasion

"My family was always like 'make sure you bring the cutouts, make sure you bring the cutouts, make sure you bring the cutouts.'" said Sachs.

This family holiday tradition is getting lots of attention these days after Michaels asked Sachs to make cookies for her daughter’s baptism. Two weeks later, the two went into the cookie business together.

"Social media is great. We just kept sharing our stuff and created a Facebook page and did a bunch of that and now we are here," said Sachs. "We have always kind of worked together to try to make money together," said Michael. "It has been fun. It is fun to say, 'wow I really like those, I wonder if we can do them,' and then we go and research and watch a lot of YouTube videos and Facebook videos and we learn how to do it."

How sweet this is! Moms turned “Cookieprenuers” open ROCin’ Cookie MOMsters—a custom cutout at-home baking business. This is labor intensive, detailed work by friends now business partners Ashley Sachs and Casey Michaels. @SPECNewsROC #cookies #smallbiz #womansupportwoman #roc pic.twitter.com/n0CLhX0bDd — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 11, 2020

Their custom-made cutout cookies are labor-intensive. They take days to make between the baking, cooling, the icing, and decorating.

"I think it's because we bake them like moms. We are not trying to commercial kitchen it and throw it out quick, quick, quick, quick, quick. Everything touches mine or her hands. We take our time," said Sachs.

You can find ROCin' Cookie MOMsters on Facebook.