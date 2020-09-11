REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the COVID-19 case load, positivity rate, and ICU rate are all trending downward.

The welcome news brings hope for some who are optmistic indoor activities will resume soon, but others are not holding their breath.

Trainer and managing partner of Melt RX Fit, Deborah Laird, teaches fitness classes in 11 parking spaces outside of her gym.

She’s making the best of a bad situation and not waiting for things to get better.

“Let’s face it, we have to embrace the new norm and we’ll probably be outside to at least the beginning of the [next] year,” said Laird.

No matter what happens, Laird is committed to keeping her gym alive.

“I’m not going to let anybody else down, and I’m not going to let the business down. We’re going to all survive and get through this together,” said Laird.

The recent fires causing poor air quality in the region are also not stopping Laird from teaching outside. In fact, they’re planning to invest more in their space by adding an awning and moving some treadmills outdoors.

Our average #COVID19 caseload is down 24% this week.



Our positivity rate is 4% (lowest since May).



Our hospital & ICU rates are down by 22%.



But that can all change if we don’t continue to be smart.



Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Physically distance.



We can do this--together. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2020

Gym membership has dropped by 50 percent. While Laird does a few virtual classes each week, the in-person interval training is one of the best ways to attract and keep clients.

“I am prepared to be outside forever as long as the landlord accepts it," said Laird.

New data was released during the Los Angeles County briefing on Thursday showed that between September 5 and September 7, Los Angeles County inspectors made 10 visits to gyms.

Here is what they found:

Total that had an infection control plan: 8

Total that were compliant with face coverings for employees: 8

Total that were compliant with face coverings for patrons: 1

Total that were compliant with physical distancing: 10

Los Angeles County's health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, on Thursday announced the start of a COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program. He called it a "training and self-certification program that businesses can use to demonstrate to the public that they have received training on and are implementing and following the required county reopening protocols."

Dr. Davis also announced business compliance with county regulations is on the rise.