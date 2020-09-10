Sarah Seib would be lying if she didn’t call herself a cat lady. With a house full of cats comes one major problem.

“Living in a very small 600-square feet house with all of those other creatures, I needed the house to smell better,” said Seib.

Instead of heading out again and again and again to buy scented candles, Sarah decided she could make them.

Now she turns second-hand goods into her second business.

“'Do you have a bit of a hoarding issue?'" Seib said the employees at Thrify Shopper used to ask her. "But they’ve come to know me. I said 'no, I make them for a product. I sell them. They don’t stay in my house, I promise.'”

Sarah — the thrift store mug lady — is on the prowl.

“Making candles in mugs is just the thrill of the hunt, you know," said Seib. "Sometimes you hit a jackpot and sometimes you don’t, so we’re going to find out.”

Sarah’s searching for vessels for Cuppa Candles. There are tea sets and coffee mugs, something blue, and jackpot. With a cat mug and a full basket, it’s time to head home.

Under her cat's watchful eye, the mugs become candles and Sarah’s second stream of revenue comes to life.

“People are staying home so they’re looking for home fragrance items because they’re not really going outside and doing a lot of activity," said Seib.

Turns out, cat ladies and others escaping quarantine are supporting local businesses, like Wildflowers Armory, where Sarah sells Cuppa Candles.

“Also when they do go out, they want to go to a local shop now," said Seib. "They realize the importance of local business.”

Once the wax dries, Sarah can squeeze her cats and let them roam smell-free.