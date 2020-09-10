Outdoor dining has been considered the safest way to eat at a restaurant during the pandemic.

But many local restaurants are wondering what will happen to business once the cold weather arrives.

Customers at Pane Vino on the Avenue in Pittsford have been enjoying dining on the patio.

“This option has definitely been wonderful and we’ve taken advantage of it,” said Skip Minisce of Rochester.

The owner of Pane Vino, Rene Spallina, said the patio helped save her business this summer.

“We are so fortunate that we have a big enough patio that we can fit quite a few people on it,” said Spallina.

State guidelines for indoor dining include a 50 percent occupancy limit along with table spacing and table barriers.

“It’s kind of two-fold. Inside, we have 50 percent capacity but also we don’t know if people are going to feel secure coming out and going into a restaurant and having dinner. We’re not sure,” said Spallina.

Spallina said she will make the most of two large banquet rooms that will allow her to expand her dining room and space tables properly.

“During this whole process, we have never cut down on service, quality of food and we just strive to keep that all up during this pandemic,” said Spallina.

“I’m concerned about the businesses and the restaurants and these people. I don’t have a problem eating indoors. With the masks and restrictions and all of that, it seems like everything’s under control,” said Minisce.