Ice cream has a way of making a good day into an even better day.

It's part of the reason Amanda Hughes scoops it out at her business everyday.

"I love that people come to get ice cream to celebrate, or get in a good mood. And, you know we get to be a part of that," said The Ice Cream Stand owner Amanda Hughes.

But the job can get a little tough.

"Ice cream is heavy. And, we move a lot of it," said Hughes.

However, she doesn't complain. In fact, she fits in quite a bit more in her daily routine. Every Wednesday, just after 6 a.m., you can find Amanda pushing and encouraging others through an intense workout as part of the November Project in Syracuse.

"Well this crew actually inspires me, the people who show up, they're incredible, and the way they give to this community and show up for this community, keeps me going the way that I do," said Hughes.

After a good workout, there's even more for Amanda these days. Her newest venture, is to soon open a venue off Montgomery Street, where she'll inspire other women business owners to be all they can be.

Jayne's Collective is a collaborative workspace launched in May with videos, seminars, and inspiring messages. She's excited to soon offer in-person sessions.

"This means everything. This is what I was meant to do. This is what I'm built for and this is what I've done my whole life. And, I'm excited that I can do it with even more purpose and intention for this Syracuse community and especially the women here," said Hughes.

So whether it's motivating someone to start their own business, reach their fitness goals, or give them a sweet treat, this tireless go-getter is making lots of people smile.

Amanda Hughes opened her Ice Cream Stand on Clinton Street downtown three years ago. She will continue to run that business at night and Jayne's Collective during the day.