Some local businesses in Oneonta are starting to feel the impact as students continue leaving the area after a coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta.

With hundreds of positive cases on campus, the school announced it would be transitioning to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.

"We've started to see a little bit of a decline again. It's only been three days really since that announcement was unrolled, but unfortunately, I think we're just going to continue to see that decline,” says Jennifer Grigoli, owner of Sal’s Pizzeria.

Grigoli says her business had seen an influx in customers as students started returning to campus. But now that they’re leaving, it’s impacting more than just sales. Sal’s typically employs a lot of college kids during the school year.

"We went from having six really wonderful counter people, down to, you're looking at her, right now. It definitely made an impact for us,” said Grigoli.

The pizzeria also usually engages with the school’s sports teams and clubs.

"A lot of that also is part of what kind of makes our business what it is. We enjoy that, that's part of being part of a community."

And while students aren’t the pizzeria’s biggest customers, they help support many businesses in the area.

"Financially, yes, they're very, very helpful,” Grigoli says, “It's not our sole income, because we do have a strong community and typically in the summer we have baseball, but they're a big proportion of what supports a lot of us."

Since the outbreak, Sal’s has started taking numerous steps to further protect customers from the virus.

So far, as of writing, 91 positive cases have been identified in Oneonta through the state’s SWAT Team testing. Nearly 600 SUNY Oneonta students have also tested positive for COVID-19.