Buffalo leaders announced a new entrepreneurship competition to help the Broadway Market.

Fillmore District common councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced "Start Up Fillmore".

The competition is seeking three small business owners living or working close to the market to become new vendors there.

Winners would receive a grant which would provide a 50 percent match for seasonal rent costs.

"It's imperative to me to lift the neighborhood surrounding Broadway/Fillmore and give them a stake at the market to become proprietors," said Nowakowski.

Those interested must apply by September 30.