Indoor dining may have arrived in New Jersey, but in Jersey City, restaurantgoers are opting for dining outside.

Patrons of Luna on Grove Street said that they were eating outdoors because it was nice, and most said that they would eat indoors if it was warmer or raining.

For those who do want to opt for indoor dining, there are a few differences that will be noticeable.

"You will not see servers wearing gloves because that is less sanitary than washing your hands. So in the original protocol, it had gloves. Then, it was taken out because it had, scientists and epidemiologists realized that hand-washing is so much better for front of the house. You're going to see things like probably fans and increased air ventilation, the windows open,” said Marilou Halverson, president of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

At Luna, the owner has also added a digital menu to the list. He said that the digital menus are not only more sanitary, but they have also helped him manage the restaurant and his menu.

Luna’s customers who do choose to sit inside will also notice that tables have been spread six feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Anyone who is taking part in indoor dining in New Jersey is expected to wear a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. Servers will also be wearing masks at all times.