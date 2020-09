Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is preparing to reopen after months of closed doors do to the pandemic.

The casino is deep cleaning its game floor and restaurants ahead of its planned September 9 re-opening date.

Batavia Downs is planning on 25 percent capacity with only about half of the number of games available.

It is also adding more than 120 hand sanitizing stations.

The casino opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be open until 4 a.m., seven days a week.