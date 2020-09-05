“Weekends on Walton” will continue for at least another month.

“Seeing the whole street being closed is really cool. Seeing the pedestrians walking around is really cool," Gabe Gatt, a Boston native visiting Syracuse on Saturday said.

“It’s helped a lot. We actually broke record sales last week," Alejandro Gonzalez, a partner at Margaritas Mexican Cantina said.

Over the summer weekends, the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street look more like an outdoor café. There are several tables, smiling faces, and no cars allowed.

“They love it. Especially cause inside it gets a little hot with the weather. Especially in the summer, it’s fresh. People just love sitting outside," Gonzalez said.

“There’s a lot of great restaurants. All different variety of restaurants to go to so it’s nice having all that variety in one area," Kurt Birchler, a downtown diner said.

This week, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh extended the Walton Street closures on weekends until at least September 25.

“It’s actually really good because there’s still another month of okay weather. It brings more people in. More seating, more revenue, more people leaving happy," Gonzalez says.

It’s a win-win. Restaurants are making more money because patrons feel safe and are more inclined to stop in for a bite.

“I think it’s just a way to invite people just walking along the streets to just notice this even if they don’t know about this," Mika Gatt, a Boston native visiting Syracuse said.

“I think for the restaurants you need the street to be closed so pedestrians can just walk down and see that you have business," Gabe Gatt said.

Looking around, it’s almost like things are finally getting back to normal.

“We were just at Beak and Skiff, another great place to be outside picking apples so then we came downtown to eat so it’s really very inspiring to pull the whole thing together and enjoy the time we can," Birchler said.

“The faster it comes back to normalcy, the better it is I think. That’s how our nation gets stronger," Mika Gatt said.

Getting stronger, one “normal” moment at a time.