Another business is closing due to COVID-19.

RAC for Women gym management posted on Facebook Tuesday that the Greece club is closing indefinitely.

Management says that with a five-month closure by the state and no additional support from the payroll protection program, they could not continue to operate that location.

Members can get refunds.

Meanwhile, the Pittsford location is being sold to a new party.

Management says members of the Pittsford location will have their membership honored by the new owner.