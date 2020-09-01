Some Uber customers soon might be asked to take a selfie of themselves wearing a face mask when they request a car.

The ride-hailing company announced Monday that customers who have previously not worn masks during trips will be required to use Uber’s app to photograph themselves with their faces covered.

Since May, Uber has required riders, drivers and delivery people to wear masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Uber and Uber Eats drivers already have been using technology the company developed to verify they are wearing masks before picking up customers or delivering food.

“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street,” Uber said on its website. “That’s why we’re expanding the same technology to riders, too.”

Drivers are responsible for reporting riders who violate the company’s mask policy, which would trigger the mask selfie requirement in future travels.

“With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver,” the company said.

Uber allows drivers and riders to cancel trips, without penalty, if either party is not wearing a mask.

The company said the mask verification feature will be rolled out in the United States and Canada by the end of September, and in Latin America and other countries after that.

Uber made a point to note that the technology only detects masks as an object in the photo and does not process biometric information.