Every Tuesday Goodwill is offering a 15 percent discount on purchases for students and teachers at all 14 Goodwill stores in the Finger Lakes Region.

What You Need To Know All 14 Goodwill stores in the Finger Lakes are offering a Back-to-School discount to teachers and students



They can get 15 percent off on Tuesdays



All stores are open seven days a week

Judy Gilmartin is shopping for her seven grandkids. Every sale and discount adds up the savings for her family.



"They are all growing children at all different ages. The oldest is 14 and the youngest is 2, so they are all spread out. It makes it easy here because I just shop from one shelf to the other,” said Gilmartin of Penn Yan.



Goodwill wants to help families save some money on school supplies, clothes, shoes, books and sporting goods. Goodwill has desks and chairs to help with remote learning. Inventory at every store varies.

Back to school SAVINGS. Teachers and students get 15% off purchases every *Tuesday at Goodwill with a valid ID. Inventory varies at every store—check out some of the goodies at the Victor store. @SPECNewsROC @goodwill_flx #BackToSchool #Discounts #roc pic.twitter.com/xCWNWHea4P — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 1, 2020

"Your dollars count more than you realize and so our discount days are our way of showing our appreciation and giving back for that," said Sarah Pavia from Goodwill. "For back to school specifically we have basic things that you are not looking to break the bank on."



Goodwill stores were closed for more than three months due to the COVID shutdown. Stores reopened in June.



Goodwill purchases help support the 211/LIFE LINE, ABVI programs, and other non-profits part of Goodwill's Good Neighbor program.



Goodwill stores are open seven days a week.