Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced new state guidelines for businesses that are popular during the fall season.

The so-called agritourism industry is known for things like corn mazes and pick-your-own fruit/vegetable operations. They are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and are permitted to operate under New York's NY Forward guidance.

Businesses such as farmers' markets and craft beverage trails have remained open under state guidance.

Guidance includes, but is not limited to:

Corn Mazes - permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Hayrides - permitted consistent with Public Transportation guidance and the following conditions:

Mandatory face coverings

Social distance required between individuals/parties

Frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, cleaned and sanitized between rides

Pick-Your-Own Fruit/Vegetables Operations - permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Haunted Houses - permitted consistent with Low Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Petting zoos are not permitted.

More information can be found on the state's website.