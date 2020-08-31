COSTA MESA (CNS) — The giant South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa reopened Monday, along with many Southern California indoor malls amid a relaxation of some of the state's restrictions.

South Coast Plaza said more than 100 shops and 20 restaurants will operate, The Orange County Register reported. Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except Sunday, when it will be open noon to 7 p.m.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced revamped rules allowing businesses such as indoor malls to reopen in much of California, depending on local coronavirus trends and municipal wishes.

Malls in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties can reopen, but not in Los Angeles County.

The pandemic has dealt a blow to shopping centers already hurt by consumers changing buying habits, including adopting online shopping.

South Coast Plaza closed March 16 due to coronavirus concerns, reopened June 11th, then closed again in mid-July.

The pandemic has prompted malls to innovate. At South Coast Plaza, for example, dining is offered by eateries with patios.

Curbside delivery was added, as was "The Pavilion," 14 open-air rooms where shoppers can set up appointments to shop at their favorite boutique.

South Coast Plaza is the largest mall on the West Coast, featuring more than 250 boutiques, 30 restaurants, and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.