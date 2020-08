A new clearance center is on the way for the Goodwill of the Finger Lakes.

The new location is on Jefferson Road, about the twice the amount of space of the former center, which closed for good Saturday at the Rochester Public Market.

Items are being moved in-between the locations in time for the new space opening on Tuesday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Local Goodwill officials say the clearance center usually sees a few hundred shoppers a day.